After weeks of planning, trash talk, practice races and daring football players to dive into pools, Jase & PJ’s Swimming Carnival has finally taken place.

Teachers from across Melbourne went head to head in a race to win $10,000 for their school and it’s a good opportunity to live out those nostalgic memories of schoolyard days as well!

It was a big morning filled with sausage sandwiches, Olympians, lounge chairs and swim caps.

Who came out on top? LISTEN to all the action as it happened below…

Thank you to all the teachers who participated – and all the people who nominated them too!

It was such an incredible and fun day!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!