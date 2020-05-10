Queen Elizabeth is set to withdraw from her public duties for months – the longest absence from official duties in her 68-year reign.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Her Majesty, who is 94 years old, will remain at Windsor Castle indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It is also reported that her diary of engagement into autumn is also on hold.

During the European summer, Buckingham Palace will be closed to the public – the first time in 27 years.

Events including Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter have already been cancelled.

This week, the Queen marked VE day with an address which aired 75 years on from her gather King George VI’s speech at the end of the second world war.