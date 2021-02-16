Have you ever felt true regret?

Ever taken something just that little bit too far? We’re thinking that the one and only pasta legend, @feelgoodfoodie might be asking herself the same question today.

In what began as an innocent cherry tomato and feta pasta recipe, her account has gone super viral.

Her recipe even caused Finland to sell out of Feta!

Her follow up videos have been maybe not equally, but pretty delicious in their own right – honey pesto and feta, capsicum, olive and feta – YUM, right?

While the honey pesto recipe might have had us questioning the line of sweet and savoury, we never could have expected her latest flavour combination.

Strawberry. Feta. Pasta.

We are 99% sure this will not be any good. But 1% curious.

So what do you reckon – will you be giving this abomination a go?