To celebrate the All-New Toyota Yaris Cross, a lucky group won the chance to broaden their horizons at the All in Small Travel Workshop, hosted by PJ!

Watch the highlights here:

We didn’t want you to miss out on PJ’s travel tips – so keep on reading for her answers from our Q&A session.

What is the one thing you look for in a holiday spot?

Depends on what kind of holiday it is! Either stunning scenery with lots of places to explore and exercise or a fun vibe with good bars and restaurants! I love to be refreshed after a holiday so something that is a complete change of scene.

What makes the perfect beach read?

Something where you can open any page and it makes sense. I am an absolute sucker for a self-help/motivational book and what better time than on holiday to refuel the inspiration!

What is one item you always bring for the plane trip?

Face mask! (Not a COVID kind, the beauty kind). I may look stupid but damn your skin gets dehydrated on the plane.

What’s the one thing people never think about taking with them on holiday, but is needed ALWAYS?

Toothbrush… is it just me that somehow always forgets my toothbrush?!!

What is your one travel regret?

Packing too much making my bag too heavy and ending up with shoulder pain from lugging it around everywhere. Happens way too often!

