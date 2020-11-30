Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Police Commissioner Lisa Neville have confirmed how the state will reset its hotel quarantine program.

There will be a ban on secondary employment and daily testing of the staff. Cleaners will only work on one site.

Regular testing will also be available on a voluntary basis for family and household members of the staff.

A centralised contact tracing team will be in place, using “contact mapping” as an advanced tool.

Guests of hotel quarantine will also have access to better entertainment and food following complaints that were heard at the inquiry. There will be no fresh air or exercise breaks unless they are for medical or mental health reasons.

However, there will be a “timetable of structured activities” for specialised remote children, as well as exercise programs.

220 ADF personnel a day will be embedded into the program as well as Victoria Police. There will be no private security in place.

Victoria will start receiving 160 passengers a day from December 7 with that number to grow.