Baby-names take time to choose, with families running the risk of the name being too popular or too unique.

To help parents put together their name list, BabyCentre has put together the top 100 names for girls and boys in 2020.

The name list is based on 54,636 parents who had babies born in 2020.

For the first time in three years, Olivia is no longer the most popular name has dropped one spot to second, handing the star name to Sophia, which is followed by Amelia in third place.

Muhammad remains the most popular name for boys, followed by Noah and Oliver.

Some new names made it into the top 100 boys names this year, including Ayaan, Ronnie, Rowan, Austin, Jasper, Hudson, Milo, Albert and Ellis.

For the girls, new names included, Lyla, Nora, Eliana, Margot, Zainab, Mabel, Aisha, Anaya, Madison, Talia, Delilah and Niamh.

The full lists are below:

Most popular girls names of 2020

1. Sophia

2. Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Lily

5. Isla

6. Ava

7. Mia

8. Aria

9. Freya

10. Isabella

11. Ella

12. Ivy

13. Emily

14. Grace

15. Isabelle

16. Rosie

17. Poppy

18. Evie

19. Charlotte

20. Hannah

21. Sophie

22. Ruby

23. Alice

24. Willow

25. Elsie

26. Florence

27. Emilia

28. Sienna

29. Luna

30. Maya

31. Millie

32. Zara

33. Phoebe

34. Evelyn

35. Molly

36. Ada

37. Mila

38. Emma

39. Ellie

40. Daisy

41. Chloe

42. Eva

43. Maisie

44. Harper

45. Layla

46. Matilda

47. Sarah

48. Esme

49. Zoe

50. Holly

51. Jessica

52. Nur

53. Robyn

54. Maryam

55. Scarlett

56. Erin

57. Arabella

58. Thea

59. Fatima

60. Lucy

61. Anna

62. Lyla

63. Bella

64. Violet

65. Aurora

66. Ayla

67. Lottie

68. Hallie

69. Eleanor

70. Jasmine

71. Eliza

72. Bonnie

73. Maria

74. Darcie

75. Lola

76. Imogen

77. Amber

78. Clara

79. Abigail

80. Georgia

81. Orla

82. Nora

83. Eliana

84. Rose

85. Harriet

86. Amelie

87. Eden

88. Iris

89. Penelope

90. Gracie

91. Nancy

92. Margot

93. Aisha

94. Anaya

95. Zainab

96. Madison

97. Mabel

98. Talia

99. Delilah

100. Niamh

Most popular boys names of 2020

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Arthur

5. Leo

6. Freddie

7. George

8. Theo

9. Charlie

10. Jack

11. Harry

12. Oscar

13. Ethan

14. Archie

15. Finley

16. Alfie

17. Joshua

18. Jacob

19. Thomas

20. Isaac

21. Lucas

22. Henry

23. Adam

24. James

25. Louis

26. Aiden

27. Teddy

28. Tommy

29. Luca

30. Max

31. Theodore

32. Liam

33. Elijah

34. Alexander

35. Daniel

36. Reuben

37. Jayden

38. Arlo

39. Jaxon

40. William

41. Mason

42. Logan

43. Ryan

44. Rory

45. Elliot

46. Nathan

47. Dylan

48. Roman

49. Harrison

50. Yusuf

51. Kian

52. David

53. Ezra

54. Michael

55. Joseph

56. Sebastian

57. Ayaan

58. Caleb

59. Albie

60. Toby

61. Benjamin

62. Ali

63. Samuel

64. Grayson

65. Jude

66. Zachary

67. Finn

68. Ollie

69. Hunter

70. Riley

71. Myles

72. Gabriel

73. Hugo

74. Aaron

75. Reggie

76. Carter

77. Jesse

78. Ronnie

79. Alex

80. Luke

81. Edward

82. Kai

83. Matthew

84. Ibrahim

85. Harvey

86. Frankie

87. Jason

88. Eli

89. Rowan

90. Jenson

91. Austin

92. Jasper

93. Hudson

94. Blake

95. Stanley

96. Milo

97. Bobby

98. Lewis

99. Ellis

100. Albert