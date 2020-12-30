Baby-names take time to choose, with families running the risk of the name being too popular or too unique.
To help parents put together their name list, BabyCentre has put together the top 100 names for girls and boys in 2020.
The name list is based on 54,636 parents who had babies born in 2020.
For the first time in three years, Olivia is no longer the most popular name has dropped one spot to second, handing the star name to Sophia, which is followed by Amelia in third place.
Muhammad remains the most popular name for boys, followed by Noah and Oliver.
Some new names made it into the top 100 boys names this year, including Ayaan, Ronnie, Rowan, Austin, Jasper, Hudson, Milo, Albert and Ellis.
For the girls, new names included, Lyla, Nora, Eliana, Margot, Zainab, Mabel, Aisha, Anaya, Madison, Talia, Delilah and Niamh.
The full lists are below:
Most popular girls names of 2020
1. Sophia
2. Olivia
3. Amelia
4. Lily
5. Isla
6. Ava
7. Mia
8. Aria
9. Freya
10. Isabella
11. Ella
12. Ivy
13. Emily
14. Grace
15. Isabelle
16. Rosie
17. Poppy
18. Evie
19. Charlotte
20. Hannah
21. Sophie
22. Ruby
23. Alice
24. Willow
25. Elsie
26. Florence
27. Emilia
28. Sienna
29. Luna
30. Maya
31. Millie
32. Zara
33. Phoebe
34. Evelyn
35. Molly
36. Ada
37. Mila
38. Emma
39. Ellie
40. Daisy
41. Chloe
42. Eva
43. Maisie
44. Harper
45. Layla
46. Matilda
47. Sarah
48. Esme
49. Zoe
50. Holly
51. Jessica
52. Nur
53. Robyn
54. Maryam
55. Scarlett
56. Erin
57. Arabella
58. Thea
59. Fatima
60. Lucy
61. Anna
62. Lyla
63. Bella
64. Violet
65. Aurora
66. Ayla
67. Lottie
68. Hallie
69. Eleanor
70. Jasmine
71. Eliza
72. Bonnie
73. Maria
74. Darcie
75. Lola
76. Imogen
77. Amber
78. Clara
79. Abigail
80. Georgia
81. Orla
82. Nora
83. Eliana
84. Rose
85. Harriet
86. Amelie
87. Eden
88. Iris
89. Penelope
90. Gracie
91. Nancy
92. Margot
93. Aisha
94. Anaya
95. Zainab
96. Madison
97. Mabel
98. Talia
99. Delilah
100. Niamh
Most popular boys names of 2020
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Arthur
5. Leo
6. Freddie
7. George
8. Theo
9. Charlie
10. Jack
11. Harry
12. Oscar
13. Ethan
14. Archie
15. Finley
16. Alfie
17. Joshua
18. Jacob
19. Thomas
20. Isaac
21. Lucas
22. Henry
23. Adam
24. James
25. Louis
26. Aiden
27. Teddy
28. Tommy
29. Luca
30. Max
31. Theodore
32. Liam
33. Elijah
34. Alexander
35. Daniel
36. Reuben
37. Jayden
38. Arlo
39. Jaxon
40. William
41. Mason
42. Logan
43. Ryan
44. Rory
45. Elliot
46. Nathan
47. Dylan
48. Roman
49. Harrison
50. Yusuf
51. Kian
52. David
53. Ezra
54. Michael
55. Joseph
56. Sebastian
57. Ayaan
58. Caleb
59. Albie
60. Toby
61. Benjamin
62. Ali
63. Samuel
64. Grayson
65. Jude
66. Zachary
67. Finn
68. Ollie
69. Hunter
70. Riley
71. Myles
72. Gabriel
73. Hugo
74. Aaron
75. Reggie
76. Carter
77. Jesse
78. Ronnie
79. Alex
80. Luke
81. Edward
82. Kai
83. Matthew
84. Ibrahim
85. Harvey
86. Frankie
87. Jason
88. Eli
89. Rowan
90. Jenson
91. Austin
92. Jasper
93. Hudson
94. Blake
95. Stanley
96. Milo
97. Bobby
98. Lewis
99. Ellis
100. Albert