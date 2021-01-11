With 75,000 beautiful babies being born across Victoria in 2020, there were many more discussions over what name to give them. These days, the options are endless!

The list of the most popular baby names across the state last year are in, and it turns out not much has changed… at least when it comes to the boys.

Oliver was the top option for boys for a seventh year in a row with 546 newborns being bestowed with that name.

When it came to girls, Charlotte was the winner, with 413 little girls given that name.

Here are the Top 10 lists for both genders…

Girls

Charlotte Amelia Olivia Mia Isla Ava Matilda Chloe Grace Ella

Boys

Oliver Noah William Jack Charlie Thomas Leo Henry Levi Archie