Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) have reportedly recognised the likely order that COVID-19 symptoms will appear.

The researchers conducted the study with the hope that doctors can easily identify patients’ sooner and provide appropriate treatment, as well as to differentiate the symptoms of COVID-19 to that of influenza.

The findings have been published in the Frontiers in Public Health journal.

“This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19,” said faculty adviser Peter Kuhn, professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering at the university.

“Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient’s condition from worsening.

“Given that there are now better approaches to treatments for COVID-19, identifying patients earlier could reduce hospitalisation time,” said doctoral candidate Joseph Larsen.

The Likely Order In Which COVID-19 Symptoms First Appear:

Fever Cough Muscle Pain Nausea and/or Vomiting Diarrhoea

(Source: University Of Southern California News)