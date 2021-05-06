We’ve seen it on TV, there are dodgy accounts on social media but have you ever had your own ‘catfish’ incident?

Recently, PJ was alerted to a person that was impersonating her on Instagram. The anonymous individual made an almost identical profile and managed to rack up over 80 followers. They even messaged people and asked if they would be in PJ’s bridal party!

Unfortunately, these incidents are pretty common. Jase & PJ made the call out to listeners who have had their identities stolen and some of the stories are shocking.

