For those of you who have been living under a rock, the KFC app has a secret menu with unreleased treats that you probably haven’t heard of.

The secret menu has been around for a couple of years now and you can access it in a few simple steps by following the directions here.

As I was placing my bi-weekly order, I stumbled across a new offering in the secret menu section and it’s none other than the iconic “Nug-A-Lot”.

And yes, you guessed it, it’s a delicious burger stuffed full of nuggets, cheese, supercharged sauce, mayo and a juicy original recipe fillet!

What more could you want in life?! This burger debuted a few years back and fell off the radar but now it’s back, baby!

The mighty burger is available only through the secret menu and only on the KFC app for $8.95.

Shut up and take my money!

