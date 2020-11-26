Over the past few weeks, Jase & PJ have been rallying Melbourne together to help a deserving family, dubbed the ‘Joneses’.

Their lives were turned upside down when the father Shane was struck in a random attack. This year, the eldest daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

We wanted to give them a Feel Good Christmas and we have been overwhelmed by Melbourne’s generosity – thank you so much!

Listen to how to big reveal went down…