A full list of Target stores that will either close or be rebranded to Kmart has been revealed.

The announcement was made on Friday morning that more than 160 Target stores will be impacted.

Target has said it will look to “increase awareness of our online business” in regional locations, but will also “form focus groups of customers from areas without stores to continue to seek their feedback on Target’s broader online offering and how Target can support them post store closures”.

Below is the the full list of Target stores which are set to close or be rebranded, and when:

NSW:

Stores to close:

• Armidale, early-mid 2021

• Campbelltown, July 2020

• Casino Retail Centre, early-mid 2021

• Cooma, early-mid 2021

• Cootamundra, early-mid 2021

• Corowa, early-mid 2021

• Deniliquin, early-mid 2021

• Forbes, early-mid 2021

• Goonellabah, early 2021

• Leeton, early 2021

• Merimbula, early-mid 2021

• Morisset, early-mid 2021

• Murwillumbah, early 2021

• Narrabri, early-mid 2021

• Nowra, early-mid 2021

• Salamander Bay, early-mid 2021

• Scone, early-mid 2021

• Wagga Wagga, early-mid 2021

• Winmalee, early-mid 2021

Stores to rebrand as Kmart:



• Bega, early-mid 2021

• Bowral, early 2021

• Gunnedah, early 2021

• Katoomba, early 2021

• Moree, early 2021

• Mudgee, early 2021

• Ocean Shores Village Ctr, early 2021

• Picton, early 2021

• Tumut, early 2021

• Ulladulla, early 2021

• Windsor Town S/C, early 2021

• Yamba, early 2021

• Yass, early 2021

Queensland:

Stores to close:

• Atherton, early 2021

• Beaudesert, early-mid 2021

• Biloela, early 2021

• Clifton Beach, early-mid 2021

• Emerald, early-mid 2021

• Kippa-Ring, early 2021

• Longreach, early-mid 2021

• Moranbah, early-mid 2021

• Murgon, early-mid 2021

Stores to rebrand as Kmart:

• Ayr, early-mid 2021

• Beerwah, early-mid 2021

• Bowen, early 2021

• Charters Towers, early 2021

• Chinchilla, early 2021

• Dalby, early 2021

• Gatton, early 2021

• Goondiwindi, early 2021

• Gympie, early 2021

• Ingham, early 2021

• Mareeba, early 2021

• Noosa Junction, early 2021

• Port Douglas, early 2021

• Roma, early 2021

• Sarina, early 2021

• Stanthorpe, early 2021

• Warwick, early 2021

• Yeppoon, early 2021

Victoria:

Stores to close:



• Bacchus Marsh, early-mid 2021

• Bairnsdale, early-mid 2021

• Benalla, mid 2021

• Colac, early-mid 2021

• Kerang, early-mid 2021

• Langwarrin, early-mid 2021

• Maryborough, early-mid 2021

• Myrtleford, early-mid 2021

• Traralgon, early-mid 2021

• Warragul, early-mid 2021

Stores to rebrand as Kmart:

• Ararat, early-mid 2021

• Castlemaine, September 2020

• Cobram, July 2020

• Echuca, July 2020

• Hamilton, early 2021

• Kyabram, September 2020

• Lakes Entrance, early 2021

• Leongatha, early 2021

• Mansfield, early 2021

• Portland, early 2021

• Seymour, early 2021

• Woodend, September 2020

• Yarrawonga, early 2021

Western Australia:

Stores to close:

• Busselton, early 2021

• Karratha, early-mid 2021

• Kununurra, early-mid 2021

• Manjimup, early-mid 2021

• Margaret River, early-mid 2021

• Meadow Springs, August 2020

• Merredin, early-mid 2021

• Narrogin, early-mid 2021

Stores to rebrand as Kmart:

• Esperance, early 2021

• Geraldton, early-mid 2021

• Northam, early 2021

• Pinjarra, early 2021

South Australia

Stores to close:

• Clare, early-mid 2021

• Millicent, early 2021

• Naracoorte, early-mid 2021

• Pasadena, June 2020

• Port Lincoln, early 2021

Stores to rebrand as Kmart:

• Berri, early 2021

• Murray Bridge, early 2021

• Port Augusta, early 2021

• Victor Harbour, early 2021

Tasmania:

Stores to close:

• Davenport, early-mid 2021

ACT:

Stores to close:



• Weston Creek, early-mid 2021

NT:

Stores to rebrand as Kmart

• Katherine, early 2021