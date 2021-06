Jase is currently on a mission to get into Queensland and while he’s away he’s got himself a house sitter… Regional Sam!

Usually having someone around to stock the beer fridge, keep the spa filled with chlorine and the couch warm is a good idea but Jase is not so sure after receiving a string of calls…

Sam set off the security alarm… and it was going off for over thirty minutes!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

