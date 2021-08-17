There has never been a better time to find a way to brighten someone’s day and this initiative will help you put a smile on a loved one’s dial, plus put money towards a good cause.

Rialto Melbourne is backing the Cancer Council Victoria’s 35th annual Daffodil Day fundraising appeal by delivering the iconic flowers to doorsteps. It’ll mean you’ll be able to do your bit in stopping the spread of the virus and help raise much needed funds for Australians impacted by cancer.

In collaboration with Zoom2U and Botanics of Melbourne, locals will be able to purchase bouquets of daffodils in standards or deluxe sizes starting from $30 each plus delivery from Monday 16th to 27th August.

If you are permitted to be in the CBD during the city’s lockdown, a wander past the Rialto Tower on the evening of Daffodil Day won’t be a sight for sore eyes. It will completely turn yellow to shine a light on the Cancer Council’s commitment to funding life-saving cancer research.

“The ongoing Melbourne lockdown has sadly seen the cancellation of all of our usual onsite fundraising programs, making online initiatives like this more important than ever. We rely on the generosity of the Victorian community to help us continue to work towards breakthroughs in cancer research,” Head of Community Engagement at Cancer Council Victoria, Lyrian Fleming-Parsley said.

“We encourage Melburnians to place an order for a daffodil bouquet to brighten someone’s day as we navigate through our sixth lockdown together, whilst making a donation to fuel world-class cancer research.”

To make a purchase or donate, head here.

