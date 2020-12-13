If there is one family that can put a smile on your dial, it is the Royal Family – and the Cambridges in particular! With Will and Kate and the helm and those three gorgeous kids, George, Charlotte and Louis always stealing the show, they always warm your heart.

Each year, the royal family members release a Christmas Card to send their season greeting to the world. Nothing has been released officially yet, but it seems like we’ve got a first glimpse of what the Duke and Duchess have chosen to represent their tribe.

In a leaked image that has started to circulate the internet, the family can be seen huddled together in front of a wooden background. Very cosy!

okay, the cambridge’s christmas card is adorable. prince louis! 😍 pic.twitter.com/X9BjGL27wO — kat (@awesome_kat) December 12, 2020

It has been rumoured the photo may have been shot while the family was in lockdown in Norfolk, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

Though the picture is gorgeous as a whole, we can’t take our eyes off little Louis. What a little legend.

