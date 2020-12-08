It’s no secret this year has been one rollercoaster ride and we’re all looking forward to the moment we can all write ‘2021’ when marking the date.

To help us reminisce, Twitter has released the top tweets of 2020 and whilst there have been some lows, there have been many highs as well that we can smile about.

Unspurprinsly, the top tweet worldwide was the announcement of actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing. His secret cancer battle was a shock across the globe and the world came together to pay their respects.

The next top liked tweets are as follows…

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

I KNOW IT’S A LOT GOING ON IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW GUYS BUT I JUST FOUND OUT I’M CANCER FREE 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Pookabutt™️ (@__reignsupreme_) June 3, 2020

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

IM OFFICIALLY CANCER FREE !!! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ — mel 🍓 (@_melaneee) June 30, 2020

Closer to home, Australia’s ‘Golden Tweet’ came from none other than Pink who raised awareness about the bushfire crisis earlier this year. She tweeted donation links to multiple fire rescue services across the country, as well as announced her own donation of $500,000.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

When it came to the top five hashtags in Australia, they were all entertainment related. It seems we simply can’t get enough of our reality TV around here!

#masterchefau (MasterChef Australia) #mafs (Married At First Sight) #survivorau (Survivor Australia) #thebachelorau (The Bachelor Australia) #grammys (The Grammy Awards)

Here’s to a better 2021 with hopefully a lot more joyful tweets – we deserve a lot more sunshine next year!

