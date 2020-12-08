It’s no secret this year has been one rollercoaster ride and we’re all looking forward to the moment we can all write ‘2021’ when marking the date.

To help us reminisce, Twitter has released the top tweets of 2020 and whilst there have been some lows, there have been many highs as well that we can smile about.

Unspurprinsly, the top tweet worldwide was the announcement of actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing. His secret cancer battle was a shock across the globe and the world came together to pay their respects.

The next top liked tweets are as follows…

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Closer to home, Australia’s ‘Golden Tweet’ came from none other than Pink who raised awareness about the bushfire crisis earlier this year. She tweeted donation links to multiple fire rescue services across the country, as well as announced her own donation of $500,000.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When it came to the top five hashtags in Australia, they were all entertainment related. It seems we simply can’t get enough of our reality TV around here!

  1. #masterchefau (MasterChef Australia)
  2. #mafs (Married At First Sight)
  3. #survivorau (Survivor Australia)
  4. #thebachelorau (The Bachelor Australia)
  5. #grammys (The Grammy Awards)

Here’s to a better 2021 with hopefully a lot more joyful tweets – we deserve a lot more sunshine next year!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
2020 tweets twitter