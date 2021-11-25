If summer invokes memories of Arbory Afloat for you, you’ll be excited to learn that the team behind the iconic Yarra River bar is opening a new mega venue this December, just in time for this summer!

The five storey building, located in a heritage listed site on 270 Lonsdale Street, will be named Her and will stay open until 3am every night of the week. . The team has described the venue as “an entire building dedicated to the things Melbourne loves — fiery dining, immersive art and a vinyl soundtrack”.

It will feature a Parisian style brasserie, Her Bar, which will serve a European menu; a Thai “night market”-style barbecue restaurant called BKK; as well as two bars, Her Rooftop, based on a European garden party; and the Music Room, inspired by listening bars found across Tokyo and Europe.

It’s sure to be this summer’s hottest venue!

Image credit: Concrete Playground