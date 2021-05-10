It really is the most wonderful time of the year…providing you are on the hunt for some cheap ski gear.

The Aldi ski sale is back again, so get ready to stock up on some cheap ski jackets, goggles, boots, pretty much everything you need to hit the slopes this winter.

The sale is a long-standing feature of Aldi’s Special Buys across the winter months, although the annual sale was put on hold in 2020 thanks to the pandemic.

This year, the sale will return on Saturday May 22, with shoppers told to expect soft shell jackets for less than $60 and waterproof, windproof shell jackets for around $120.

You will also be able to grab waterproof snow pants for around $100.

The annual snow sale typically attracts huge queues, with previous sales seeing crowds pushing and shoving each other out of the way to get to the bargains.

Full details of the sale are expected to drop on Wednesday May 12.

