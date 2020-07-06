When it comes to cleaning, shower screens are always pesky. In fact, a lot of people just give up. No matter how hard you try, it never seems to pay off!

However, it seems one Aussie mum has found the answer after she was desperately looking for a last resort before replacing the screen altogether – and it’s been sitting at the supermarket this whole time!

So what is this “miracle product”? It’s Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser, it’s $8 and it worked well that the woman Tamika “nearly cried.”

“Over the last three years, I have tried Gumption, methylated spirits, Windex, toothpaste, dishwashing liquid, magic eraser, boiling water, mould remover, bleach… etc. Major elbow grease with minimal result,” she explained in the Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise Facebook group.

“Late last night was scrolling and read someone’s post about Bar Keepers Friend! Whenever I washed it, it looked clean until it dried. This time it’s squeaky dry and spotless.”

According to Tamika, it’s pretty easy to use too…

“I just wet the scourer under the tap, sprinkled directly onto the scourer and applied to the shower screen directly in circular motion.

“Left it a couple of minutes then wiped off with shower head on the shower side and sponge on the other side. Dried straight away with hand towel.”

The before and after shots certainly won people over and other Facebook users are keen to try it out for themselves.