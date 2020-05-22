If you’re about to head back into the office, you’re probably trying to buy some items of clothing to wear that aren’t tracksuit bottoms and ugg boots!

Fortunately, everyone’s favourite store Kmart has just dropped the perfect dress that can be worn in the office – or for any post-iso activity!

The best part?

It’s just $28.

The long-sleeve maxi dress is being shared on social media, showing how versatile this dress is.

The dress is available online and in-store now, ranging from size six to 20.

Better move quick – we can see this one flying off the shelf!