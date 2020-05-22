If you’re about to head back into the office, you’re probably trying to buy some items of clothing to wear that aren’t tracksuit bottoms and ugg boots!
Fortunately, everyone’s favourite store Kmart has just dropped the perfect dress that can be worn in the office – or for any post-iso activity!
The best part?
It’s just $28.
The long-sleeve maxi dress is being shared on social media, showing how versatile this dress is.
View this post on Instagram
I cannot believe I questioned myself on whether or not to get this @kmartaus Funnel Neck Jumper in Fuchsia ($25) What a pop of colour this beauty is 💓 And my new handmade heart shaped stud earrings from @karenstokesdesign were the perfect accessory
View this post on Instagram
Sooo excited to bring you all another edition of "Kmart Capsule" 🙌🏻 I've noticed a few really cute @kmart dresses coming through lately so thought I would put together a few looks styled with jackets/cardigans and closed in shoes to keep you nice and snug! Swipe over to see a few different looks 💫 Look 1: Dress – $28.00 Long sleeve pleated maxi dress Boots – $25.00 Gusset high heel boots Bag – $20.00 Keyring tote bag tan Hat – $9.00 Newsboy cap black Sunglasses – $5.00 Oversized round frame tort Coatigan – $35.00 Button coatigan Outfit Total: $122.00 Look 2: Dress – $25.00 Long sleeve tiered hem dress Belt – $8.00 Textured ring belt Hat – $12.00 Short brim fedora hat black Jacket – $30 Double breasted blazer black Earrings – $4.00 Coin stud with pearl drop earring Purse – $12 Large ring purse black Boots – $19 Elastic gusset long boots black Outfit total: $110.00 Look 3: Dress – $28.00 High neck pleated maxi dress Coatigan – $35.00 Collared coatigan Sneakers – $8.00 Canvas flatform sneakers black Bag – $18.00 Saddle shoulder bag black Earrings – $4.00 Tiered coin drop earrings Outfit Total: $93.00
The dress is available online and in-store now, ranging from size six to 20.
Better move quick – we can see this one flying off the shelf!