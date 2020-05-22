If you’re about to head back into the office, you’re probably trying to buy some items of clothing to wear that aren’t tracksuit bottoms and ugg boots!

Fortunately, everyone’s favourite store Kmart has just dropped the perfect dress that can be worn in the office – or for any post-iso activity!

The best part?

It’s just $28.

The long-sleeve maxi dress is being shared on social media, showing how versatile this dress is.

Sooo excited to bring you all another edition of “Kmart Capsule” 🙌🏻⁣ I’ve noticed a few really cute @kmart dresses coming through lately so thought I would put together a few looks styled with jackets/cardigans and closed in shoes to keep you nice and snug! Swipe over to see a few different looks 💫⁣ ⁣ Look 1: ⁣ Dress – $28.00 Long sleeve pleated maxi dress⁣ Boots – $25.00 Gusset high heel boots⁣ Bag – $20.00 Keyring tote bag tan ⁣ Hat – $9.00 Newsboy cap black⁣ Sunglasses – $5.00 Oversized round frame tort⁣ Coatigan – $35.00 Button coatigan ⁣ Outfit Total: $122.00⁣ ⁣ Look 2:⁣ Dress – $25.00 Long sleeve tiered hem dress⁣ Belt – $8.00 Textured ring belt ⁣ Hat – $12.00 Short brim fedora hat black ⁣ Jacket – $30 Double breasted blazer black ⁣ Earrings – $4.00 Coin stud with pearl drop earring ⁣ Purse – $12 Large ring purse black ⁣ Boots – $19 Elastic gusset long boots black ⁣ Outfit total: $110.00⁣ ⁣ Look 3:⁣ Dress – $28.00 High neck pleated maxi dress⁣ Coatigan – $35.00 Collared coatigan ⁣ Sneakers – $8.00 Canvas flatform sneakers black⁣ Bag – $18.00 Saddle shoulder bag black ⁣ Earrings – $4.00 Tiered coin drop earrings⁣ Outfit Total: $93.00

A post shared by Jess Allen • Affordable Style (@thebudgetstylefile) on

The dress is available online and in-store now, ranging from size six to 20.

Better move quick – we can see this one flying off the shelf!

