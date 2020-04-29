It has been announced that this year’s Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria released a statement on Wednesday morning, saying that it was in the best interests of public health.

“Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, in particular the social distancing measures and mass gathering restrictions in place, The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Royal Melbourne Show in the best interests of public health.

The annual event was set to be held from September 19-29.