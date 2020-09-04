When it comes to families with kids, you’ll often see maybe two or three siblings running about together. Maybe four, if the parents had a little extra time on their hands.

However, sometimes couples simply love welcoming new babies into their lives and find themselves the parents of so many kids it enters the double digits!

On Friday morning, Jase & PJ put the call out to Melbourne to see if they could find the city’s biggest families and there were some serious contenders – imagine growing up in these households!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!