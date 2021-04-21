Target could be about to become a largely online store after its competition with Kmart means it is continuing to struggle.

Wesfarmers, the parent company of two stores, announced last year that it would close or make 167 Target stores, Kmart stores.

Around 55 of them have already been converted into Kmart or KHub stores.

Ian Bailey, managing director of both brands, said “As to what the percentage [online] would be, time will tell, but I certainly believe online will be a very, very important part of the Target business and we’re certainly investing in the growth of online for Target,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s already a very profitable channel for us, and we think it has a lot of potentials to grow.”

We love both stores, so hopefully, they both stick around.