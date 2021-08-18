Lauren has settled in to her new radio gig within the KIIS family pretty nicely, but she’s always willing to take advice from those who have got a few years of experience up their sleeve – and comedian Tanya Hennessy was happy to dish it out.

When Tanya zoomed in for a chat on Wednesday morning, she shared a few things Lauren should keep an eye out for while she navigates the world of breakfast radio… including ‘listener cake’.

Hear the full chat below…

Catch Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning on KIIS 101.1!

Advertisement

Advertisement