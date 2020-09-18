A Sydney woman in her 20s has been announced as the winner of Thursday night’s $60 million Powerball draw.

The winning numbers drawn in the draw were 4, 11, 19, 28, 3, 5 and 7, with the Powerball number being 6.

The anonymous woman reportedly purchased her winning single entry online.

Not only is she taking home the division one prize of $60 million, but she also won division two 19 times, boosting her total prize to $60,683,656.95.

“It’s my husband who usually buys the tickets. There’s no way he’s going to believe me. This is amazing,” the woman told 7News.

She told the publication that she would be using her winnings to pay off debts, buy a house and eventually go on an overseas holiday. She will also use some of the cash to help out family members.



