A Sydney man has managed to receive an $8,450 shopping centre parking ticket for allegedly leaving his car there for almost five months.

The man’s passenger managed to film the entire incident at the boom gate and upload it to TikTok.

“This d******** left his car here in the shopping centre,” TikTok user Moeyreacts says.

“He’s trying to get out, look how much it is… eight grand!” he added.

“You wish we were going to pay $8000!”

When the camera reveals the ticket gate screen, it says the car had been parked there for 147 days, 22 hours and 28 minutes, resulting in a $8,450.40 charge.