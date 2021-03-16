An Aussie swimmer has broken the 200m freestyle world record by more than six seconds.

38-year-old Tahnee Afuhaamango was competing in Darwin when she achieved the incredible result. However, it wasn’t until later that day that she realised that she had clocked a time of 3:38:72.

Despite the incredible feat, it was Tahnee’s mother, Donna Rousham, who realised the significance of the swim. She had beat the Down Syndrome Masters World Record for swimmers over 35 by 6.64 seconds!

Donna subsequently applied for the record to be officially recognised, with officials (who witnessed the race) at the NT Long Course Qualifier signing off on the paperwork.

It was then confirmed by Australian sporting officials, and sent to the international authority in the UK.

One month later, Tahnee’s record was confirmed!

If you think this was just pure luck, then think again!

The 38-year-old is well known in the swimming world, but her mother attributes her win to being “relaxed”.

“[When] you start telling her we’re looking for world records, she tenses up,” Donna told ABC News.

“That’s why this one happened — she was totally relaxed.”

What an achievement. Go Tahnee!