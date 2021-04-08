A supermarket shopper might have just scored the bargain haul to end all bargain hauls!

A savvy Coles customer is being celebrated online after she picked up over $350 worth of meat and seafood for an alarmingly low price.

The Melbourne shopper took home the haul for just $23.35, saving herself a handy $355.

Sharing the post to Facebook, the shopper said that she picked up her range of heavily-reduced food right before the Easter long weekend.

In the photo you can spot bargain prawns, squid rings and chicken drumsticks sold for as little as 31 cents.

“We paid $23 for $355 worth of meat and seafood. We now have our Good Friday dinner of seafood sorted,” the Coles shopper wrote in her Facebook post.

But it does raise the question…would you really want to eat heavily-reduced, bargain prawns? Somehow we get the feeling that you’re playing with fire there.

