It feels like everyone is on the air fryer bandwagon these days, but hey, there are still a few skeptics out there who are still wondering what the fuss is about.

Well, if you’ve feel like treating your this weekend, feast your eyes on this bad boy.

Spotlight have slashed the price of their Living Essentials 12L Digital Air Cooker. It’s now down to $99 (from $200), which is more than half price!

There are a lot of air fryers on the market but 12L is pretty massive. This one in particular is an all-in-one, also featuring a rotisserie oven and a dehydrator function.

You’ll enjoy using the fancy touch sensor panel with LED display to choose one of 18 cooking options and there is a 90 minute timer to work with.

Plus the door is removable for easy cleaning. What more could you ask for?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people are planning to line up their trollies at ALDI for the fancy De’Longhi Air Fryer. It’ll be on shelves for $159 on Saturday January 30. So if you are in the market for one but want to save the extra $60, Spotlight could be the way to go.