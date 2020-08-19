Air fryers are one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances in the country. Whether you’re a busy parent, a cooking enthusiast or someone who just loves to fry random treats, these machines can do it all.

Many department stores sell brands, including Spotlight who have been slinging the Living Essentials by Mistral Le Digital Air Cooker. It usually retails for $200, but on Thursday, August 20, that’s about to change… they are slashing the price to just $99!

Yep, you can grab yourself an all in one air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator. It boasts dishwasher safe accessories, an adjustable timer and temperature control, and a touch screen panel. There are also eight cooking functions to choose from.

Oh, and it also has a 10-litre capacity… you’ll be able to get away with some fun stuff with that size!

Good news – the air fryer will be available online! You can get more details here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1