South Australia will keep its border open with Victoria but has imposed new testing requirements for people travelling from Greater Melbourne.

Premier Steven Marshall says those people will be required to have a coronavirus test on days one, five and 12 and will be asked to isolate until they receive a negative result from the first test.

However, any who attended at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne since January 28 will be placed in hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Other people who visited a range of locations of concern across Melbourne will also be asked to self-isolate.

It’s believed up to 8000 people have travelled to SA from Victoria over the past week.

Marshall said the discovery of a virus case in a hotel quarantine guard in Melbourne was concerning and it was still early days.

“We do have to be alert, we don’t have to be alarmed,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We certainly have been able to deal very effectively with these types of situations before and I expect that it’s going to continue in the future.”

SA’s transition committee will meet again on Friday to discuss the Victorian situation.

AAP