Well this is the news we needed for a Tuesday morning!

Cadbury Caramilk to coming back to our shelves!

Yep, the popular choccy is making its return, with Cadbury dropping a video on it’s Facebook page to announce the news.

“Get ready. It’s coming back. By popular demand,” revealed the short video.

However, a date has yet to be announced for its return.

This is the third time the chocolate has been brought back by Cadbury, with many people calling for it to be a permanent fixture on our shelves.

“Just make it a permanent line already,” commented one person.

“So sick of it coming out for a couple of weeks then it goes into hiding again,” added another.

Either way, we’re over the moon it’s coming back!!