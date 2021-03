The Jase & PJ team is a super close knit family and everyone helps to make the show so special.

So, you can imagine the look on everyone’s faces when one of the group decided to get up and LEAVE while recording the podcast on Wednesday morning!

LISTEN below…

We’re just kidding – we wish you all the best, Tonarotti!

