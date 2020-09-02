Facebook is a great place to share interests and information with those in your community, so it’s no surprise that there is a group for every suburb and residential block under the sun these days.

For every five posts about a free sofa or cafe deal, there is going to be the strange post that raises an eyebrow (and perhaps gives you a little giggle).

Jase & PJ investigated a couple of silly ones that have recently popped up online – what have you found?

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!