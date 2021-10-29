It’s a sad reality that bodily issues aren’t discussed because they might seem taboo.

When in actual fact, it’s very common and thousands are affected by it.

I’m talking about Vaginismus. The sexual disorder where a women’s vagina involuntary tenses, causing pain during sex, inserting tampons and issues having pelvic exams.

It’s more common than you think but many women don’t know they have it, or how to treat it due to its taboo nature.

Will and Woody speak to an expert in the field to deep dive into the issue, how many people are affected AND how to treat it.

Take a listen here:

Advertisement

Advertisement