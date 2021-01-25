This could be the most ‘Aussie’ breakfast recipe ever made…

7 News has shared the following ‘Lamington Pikelet’ recipe and it’s so easy to make!

They included a helpful tip, where, if using pre-made pikelets, your cooking time is cut in half.

Check out the recipe below:

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

4 cups desiccated coconut

2 x 200g packet pikelets (8 in each)

300ml tub thickened cream, whipped, to serve

Icing:

4 cups icing sugar mixture

1/2 cup cocoa powder

50g unsalted butter, chopped

3/4 cup milk

Blueberry Jam Sauce:

1 cup blueberry jam

1 cup frozen blueberries (150g)

Method:

To make icing, place sugar in a large heatproof bowl. Sift cocoa over the top. Gently stir to combine. Add butter and milk. Sit bowl over a medium saucepan of simmering water. Gently whisk until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove. Stand for 10 minutes. Place coconut in a large shallow dish. One at a time, dip pikelets into icing, allowing excess to drip away. Coat both sides in coconut. Place on a wire rack to set. To make blueberry sauce, heat jam in a medium saucepan over a medium heat until hot. Add blueberries. Stir until soft and sauce is hot. Remove. To serve, sandwich pikelets with whipped cream in stacks of two or three. Top with warm blueberry sauce.

This recipe originally appeared on 7 News.