In today’s INCREDIBLE news, Sophie Monk has revealed she is engaged to her partner Joshua Gross!

Sophie posted the news on her Instagram with a smile from ear-to-ear.

“Told you I’d tell you guys first💍🙌 I’m engaged,” she said to her 601,000 followers.

“I honestly can’t thank you enough for all the love and support… I’m not very good at being mushy. I’m trying to say I absolutely adore you.”

Sophie mentioned that Joshua had helped create the perfect ring with Australian jewellery designer Luke Rose which we’re sure made the moment even more special.

We are SO happy for you Sophie, congratulations to the both of you!