A group of party-goers in Melbourne’s southwest have been hit with massive fines for breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Police caught on to the rave at Point Cook after revellers featured the party on Snapchat, inviting others to join the party.

11 people copped fines totalling $18,000 in total, shutting down the party in the process.

The footage of the party was accompanied with the phrase “Melbourne place to be!! Undoubtedly!!!!”.

Victoria Police have so far issued 88 fines and have conducted more than 5,000 checks on COVID-19 restriction adherence around the state.

The news comes as Victoria recorded another 270 new cases of the virus yesterday.