With Summer just on the horizon, many Melburnians are ready to start embracing everything our wonderful city has to offer again – and that includes all the arts and culture we’ve been sorely missing.

Luckily for performers and fans alike, the Victorian Government has announced a new package which will see $17.2million pumped into the sector.

A portion of the funding will see Arts Centre Melbourne transform the Sidney Myer Music Bowl into a COVID Safe venue and ready to host the Live at the Bowl Summer festival. With more than 40 performances on the bill, the January-March festival is expected to create close to 2,000 job opportunities.

That won’t be all that Melburnians can look forward to, with Museums Victoria planning the Melbourne Museum Summer Plaza Series; NGV Triennial EXTRA Festival returning to late nights in January and February and many of the CBD’s iconic landmarks to hold activations in their outdoor spaces.

“This extensive program of activity will showcase Victoria’s incredible creative talent, deliver thousands of jobs and reinvigorate our creative, hospitality and events sectors,” Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson.

“It will be a celebration of all we’ve achieved together this year and will bring people back to the experiences we love in new, exciting and COVIDsafe ways.”

Advertisement

Advertisement