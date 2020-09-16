A handful of retailers across Victoria have reportedly been posing as other businesses to avoid stage four trading restrictions.

Under the state’s stage four restrictions, only essential and exempted businesses are permitted to open.

However, a number of retailers have reportedly re-branded their shopfronts as milk bars or convenience stores, the Herald Sun reports.

Tobacconists, gift shops and other businesses in Campbellfield, Croydon, Laverton, Melton, Noble Park and Thomastown are accused of re-skinning themselves to avoid the mandatory shutdowns.

One tobacconist reportedly re-branded their store with a paper sign describing their shop as a “groceries and convenience” store.

Non-essential businesses found to be flouting stage four restrictions can be handed a fine of almost $10,000, while employees could face fines of $1,652.

Police continue to conduct hundreds of daily checks to ensure its COVID-19 lockdowns are being adhered to, with a number of those checks on businesses across the state.

Advertisement