Every keen shopper keeps their eyes on Aldi’s Special Buys, and when it came to this week, it was no surprise that people cleared their plans.

From today, Aldi is selling Air Fryer Ovens!

The must-have item is 23 litres big, has 1700 watts of power and 10 functions. It’s perfect for making pizza and comes with many accessories – and the supermarket is slinging them for just $149!

Since air fryers are so on-trend these days, it’s no surprise people got up early to grab one for themselves – and they turned out in droves.

This week, Coles Best Buys will also rival Aldi by releasing their own Air Fryer Oven with similar features – though it will be $20 cheaper. So if you missed out on one today, you’ve still got a shot there too!

 

