Every keen shopper keeps their eyes on Aldi’s Special Buys, and when it came to this week, it was no surprise that people cleared their plans.

From today, Aldi is selling Air Fryer Ovens!

The must-have item is 23 litres big, has 1700 watts of power and 10 functions. It’s perfect for making pizza and comes with many accessories – and the supermarket is slinging them for just $149!

Since air fryers are so on-trend these days, it’s no surprise people got up early to grab one for themselves – and they turned out in droves.

Air fryer madness at Aldi. Now the line is out the front of the store. Not much social distancing going on pic.twitter.com/Qi6zI4vLD8 — Eli Greenblat (@EliGreenblat) June 23, 2020

Why there was a line at Aldi this morning. But I had no idea Aldi was selling an air fryer today. The register guy said he got there at 7am and there was already a line. Our Aldi opens at 8.30am. By the time I was there at 9.30am they were sold out https://t.co/y9FdYwliUJ — Jennifer 🌞 (@JennClancy7) June 24, 2020

This week, Coles Best Buys will also rival Aldi by releasing their own Air Fryer Oven with similar features – though it will be $20 cheaper. So if you missed out on one today, you’ve still got a shot there too!