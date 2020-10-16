A shopper has been blown away after receiving a special message in her Coles delivery order.

The Melbourne woman took to Facebook to share her discovery which left her stunned.

“When I’m expecting a delivery… I always write a sign to say thank you and just a few words wishing them good health etc so they know they are appreciated,” she wrote.

“Well, it was my turn today. Got a lovely note written on the bottom of my invoice.

“It really has lifted my spirits more than I can say.”

On her invoice, her delivery driver Mal had written: “Thanks for the kind words. Stay safe and well. Mal, Coles driver.” How nice!

It’s not the first time that delivery drivers have made thoughtful gestures over the last few months and it has certainly made an impact on shoppers who have been doing it tough.