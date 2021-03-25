To celebrate the All-New Toyota Yaris Cross, a lucky group won the chance to broaden their horizons at the All in Small Career and Goals Workshop, hosted by Victoria Devine from the She’s on the Money podcast! Watch the highlights here:

Keep on reading for Victoria’s top tips.

What is the one piece of advice you would give someone looking to change careers?

Start working towards it now! I am all about career changes – it’s really important we feel that sense of enjoyment and/or fulfilment about what we do, because ultimately our work is where we spend the majority of our lives. That said, I always advise people to make plans before just quitting their day jobs and hoping for the best. Consider studying on the side or volunteering on the weekends in the industry you think you may want to switch to – that way you’ll know for sure that it’s the right option for you and you’ll be able to keep yourself afloat financially by maintaining your old job.

What is the best measurement of success?

This is a hard one because it’s so personal. Trite as it may sound, I think happiness is ultimately how I measure my success. That’s not to say we can’t ebb and flow through moments of frustrating challenge and idyllic contentment, but I think in myself I feel the most successful when I am happy and when I look at others that’s how I judge their success. If we’re not happy then I think we’re doing something wrong.

How do you stop yourself from procrastinating at work?

Oat lattes and indoor plant shopping are my chosen form of procrastination (no judgement), but to avoid those distractions, I always plan out my days and write a really clear list of what needs to get done and what I’d like to get done. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of ticking off accomplished tasks. Yes, I am a type-A personality! How did you know?!

How do you balance work time and personal time when working from home?

The balance of our work and personal lives is difficult at the best of times and working from home made this balance even more challenging. I am all about structure in my day so when we were working from home last year, I’d go for a walk every morning with my partner and grab a coffee before settling into a day of work.

We’d try and break up our working days by having lunch together and then dinner and a wine at the end of the day. Obviously social media is a part of my work so it was sometimes hard to switch off completely, but I tried to make a rule that when it got dark outside I’d put the devices away and turn my attention over to my cats and my partner.

Long story short – plan your days and prioritise ‘you time’ amongst that!

What is the one piece of advice you would give yourself 5 years ago?

Don’t be so hard on yourself. As a woman in the workplace I think there is a huge pressure for us to do it all and to do it all before we’re 30. We have the rest of our lives to create successful, meaningful careers and the rush to make millions before we turn 30 is baffling to me.

I wish I knew back then that it would all work out – the key is working hard, surrounding yourself with good people and backing yourself in, even when you might feel out of your depth or afraid.

