With The Block Auctions coming up this Sunday, we chat to Shelley Craft to get the rundown on what to expect ahead of the auctions!

Jase lives around the corner from the block, so he loves getting any insight he can on this season of the block.

Plus Shelley gives Jase her tips of what he needs to be able to succeed at a block auction, it’s a high pressure situation, but she knows her stuff!

Hear all her thoughts ahead of the auction below: