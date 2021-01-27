A severe weather warning has been issued for Melbourne’s eastern suburbs with damaging winds expected to roll through on Wednesday evening.

From Wednesday evening, winds are predicted to average between 40 to 60km/hr with peak gusts of 80 to 90km/hr.

The strongest gusts will occur around midnight, and will also be felt in Port Phillip and the Surf Coast.

It is expected conditions will ease by sunrise on Thursday.

People in affected areas should secure loose items, such as outdoor settings and trampolines. You should also stay away from any fallen powerlines, assuming they are live and avoid fallen trees.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If driving conditions become dangerous, pull over away from trees and low lying areas.

 

 

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Melbourne Weather Weather Warning Wind