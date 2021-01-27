A severe weather warning has been issued for Melbourne’s eastern suburbs with damaging winds expected to roll through on Wednesday evening.

From Wednesday evening, winds are predicted to average between 40 to 60km/hr with peak gusts of 80 to 90km/hr.

The strongest gusts will occur around midnight, and will also be felt in Port Phillip and the Surf Coast.

⚠️ A Severe Weather Warning ⚠️ for Damaging Winds has been issued for parts of the south.

Damaging easterly winds will develop late Wednesday and mostly ease by sunrise on Thursday, peaking around midnight tonight.

It is expected conditions will ease by sunrise on Thursday.

People in affected areas should secure loose items, such as outdoor settings and trampolines. You should also stay away from any fallen powerlines, assuming they are live and avoid fallen trees.

If driving conditions become dangerous, pull over away from trees and low lying areas.