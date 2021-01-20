With the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden around the corner, you can guarantee there is going to be a lot of protection in force to keep a close eye on anyone who is willing to put a foot wrong in Washington.

Jase & PJ wanted the low down on what it’s like to actually be a secret service agent, so they got on the phone with someone who has done the job.

Gary Byrne worked closely with Bill Clinton, George Herbert Walker Bush and George W. Bush when they all held the top job respectively.

Now a best selling author, he was free to tell his story to Jase & PJ and reveal the details about these dangerous roles…

Advertisement

Advertisement