We know that if you’re running the country you probably don’t have a whole heap of time to be sinking tinnies and then spending a whole day lying around hungover.

However…surely you would allow yourself the odd day to blow off a bit of steam, right?

Scomo told Jase and PJ this morning that he hasn’t gotten himself into a big, hungover mess since New Year’s Day 2018, which is 1,234 days ago on our count.

Take a listen to Australia’s Prime Minister recounting his last hangover with Jase and PJ here:

