Two schools in Melbourne’s northwest have closed their doors after several exposure sites were listed over night in Sunbury.

Salesian College and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School are not on the list of exposure sites but have closed as a “precautionary measure”.

Parents and families were notified via text message on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Seven exposure sites in total were identified for the latest hotel quarantine case, a worker at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport.

Friday February 5th

PJ’s Pet Warehouse, Sunbury – 3:37PM-4:10PM

Bakers Delight, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Sunbury – 3:40PM-4:15PM

Aldente Deli, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Sunbury – 3:45PM-4:23PM

Sushi Sushi, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Sunbury – 3:53PM-4:28PM

Asian Star, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Sunbury – 3:57PM-4:30PM

Saturday February 6th

Sunny Life Massage, Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, Sunbury – 4:30PM-6:30PM

Cellarbrations, Sunbury – 6:17PM-7:02PM

Sunday February 7th