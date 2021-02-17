The Department of Education has reportedly asked schools to keep parents off school grounds to comply with post-lockdown rules.

The new guidelines have not been released to the public, but according to The Herald Sun, multiple schools have started to share information with parents.

Information includes that the department sees that adults are more likely to spread coronavirus into the school, so close proximity between adult members of the school community should be avoided.

“While it was wonderful to be able to welcome you all back for the first few weeks of the year, due to restrictions on public gatherings, we are now moving back to the guidelines on visitor access we had in place last year,” a message from one school in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs read.

“Parents should not enter the school grounds or buildings at any time unless by prior arrangement (a phone call or email to make an appointment).

“All greetings between students, staff and parents are to be strictly non-contact.”

After 11:59PM on Wednesday Friday 18, public gatherings outdoors will have a limit of 20 people until further notice.