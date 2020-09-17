There’s nothing like a friendly ‘hello’ to put you at ease and help you feel connected with others, especially in these days of mask-wearing, isolation and social distancing.

Now there’s a new way to connect, with a delicious glass of Hello! – a vegan-friendly wine that’s perfect for our time!

Made using high quality South Australian grapes, carefully chosen for their optimum health, Hello! contains no animal products or traces, is easy on the palate and pairs beautifully with vegan food.

“With so many people now opting for a vegan diet, we decided it was time to produce a great tasting vegan-friendly wine to complement the fantastic range of vegan meals that so many people are currently enjoying. Now, when you tuck into your lovely vegan lunch or dinner, you can sit back and relax knowing your entire meal is vegan-friendly,” said Ross Marshall, general manager, Fourth Wave Wine.

“Hello! can happily hold its own alongside tofu, tempeh, lentils, chickpeas and a whole host of spices and ingredients across many different cuisines ranging from Thai to Indian, Italian and everything else in between. It’s also a great choice for vegetarians, pescatarians or flexitarians and those who are looking for animal-friendly alternatives to traditional wine.”

There are four flavoursome varieties:

Hello! Pinot Grigio. A varietal Pinot Grigio with aromas of nashi pear and vibrant citrus. The palate shines with bright lemony and apple flavours with a crisp finish and clean acidity. A perfect all-rounder and superbly friendly no matter what the occasion. Enjoy chilled with friends and antipasto.

Hello! Rosé. This quaffable rosé features a delicate blend of grenache and shiraz grapes to give aromas of lifted, vibrant red berries and raspberry-like fruit with white flowers, rose petals and subtle dark spice. It has a light mouth-feel and yet is bursting with long-lasting flavour. Serve chilled with chargrilled vegetables and fresh olives.

Hello! Pinot Noir. Elegant and essential Pinot Noir characters on the nose with fragrant and silky upfront fruit. Medium bodied with red and dark berry concentration ensuring a flavoursome and moreish wine with soft tannins filling out the edges. Perfect with stuffed mushrooms.

Hello! Shiraz. A vibrant Shiraz that shows the typicity of bright South Australian fruit with ripeness and exotic spice. Dark berries on the palate complemented by fine tannins with a bright, lifted finish and balanced acidity. Pair with Cauliflower steaks with middle eastern spices.

Hello! is available from major liquor retailers nationally RRP $13.99.

For further information, visit: www.fourthwavewine.com.au

